QUAD leaders condemn cross-border terrorism; PM Modi hails concrete goals for free, open Indo-Pacific

PM Narendra Modi joins US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi at Quad Summit 2026; hails fresh momentum for Indo-Pacific vision.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (IANS/PMO)

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Quad Leaders’ Summit has given fresh momentum to the grouping’s shared vision for a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Attending the meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi noted that the summit established concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation. The gathering coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision articulated by Shinzo Abe.

What PM Modi said on Indo-Pacific?

“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

Stating that the meeting set concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation, the Prime Minister added, “Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”

Quad leaders unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism

The Quad leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, a joint media release said on Tuesday evening. According to it, the leaders strongly opposed any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, and expressed grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions.

“We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and commit to strengthening the Quad’s ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism,” the statement said. Highlighting the cooperation in the maritime domain, the leaders welcomed the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness.

“In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer,” the statement said.

The Quad leaders also affirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, which is intended to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific, and announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies)