Washington: US President Joe Biden is set to host the first-ever in-person of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as 'the Quad' at the White House on Friday. Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison at the Quad Leaders' Summit gives the US president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the US sees as China's coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the region.

The four leaders' talks are also expected to centre on climate, infrastructure, COVID-19 response and cyber security.

Here are major areas that are likely to be covered in the Quad Leaders' Summit today:

COVID-19 vaccine:

A senior US administration official told Reuters that the summit at the White House “will have much to say” about the next steps on vaccines for the Indo-Pacific region.

The official called a commitment made at a virtual meeting of the Quad leaders in March to supply a billion COVID-19 shots across Asia by the end of 2022 “important.”

The March initiative stalled after India halted all vaccine exports due to a second wave of COVID-19 and a shortage of vaccines. However, India has now said it is ready to resume vaccine exports in the October quarter, prioritizing the COVAX international vaccine initiative and neighboring countries first.

Quad leaders to discuss regional security as China concerns grow:

The group’s White House meeting is playing out as China continues efforts to make a show of force in the region.

India and Japan welcomed a recent announcement that the US, as part of a separate new alliance with Britain and Australia called AUKUS, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. However, China has spoken out vigorously against the alliance, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian calling it a reflection of outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception that would intensify a regional arms race.

Beijing has also sought to push the notion that creation of the alliance indicates the US will favour Australia in the Quad at the expense of Japan and India, said Bonny Lin, senior fellow for Asian security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Beijing also has sought to undercut the Quad as out of step with other nations in southeast Asia and portrayed members of the Quad as “US pawns, Lin said.

Quad fellowship programme:

The US admin official said Biden would announce on Friday an “elite” privately funded Quad fellowship program for 100 students – 25 from each of the four countries – to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) masters and doctoral programs in the United States.

Comparing it to Britain’s Rhodes scholarship program, the official said the fellowship would be administered by Schmidt Futures philanthropies, founded by former Google chief executive officer Eric Schmidt.

“It will really seek to tie our countries together for the long haul by connecting our young people, and they’ll have a sense of purpose, and a sense that the Quad is indeed a unique and important grouping,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)