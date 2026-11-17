QUAD meeting 2026: US President Trump meets PM Modi in Manila, calls him ‘terrific man’

US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2026 Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila on Tuesday, praising him as a "terrific" and "very tough man" alongside leaders of Japan and Australia.

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QUAD group photo features PM Modi, Trump, Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi (ANI video grab)

QUAD meeting 2026: In a significant global development unfolding in Manila, Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met US President Trump in Manila. During the meeting, the US President praised PM Modi. The US President on Tuesday met leaders of the Quad grouping, comprising India, Japan and Australia and joined them for a group photograph in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, ahead of the four-nation grouping’s leaders-level meeting.

QUAD group photo features PM Modi, Trump, Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi

The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, bringing together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump’s visit to the Philippines, a report by ANI news agency said.

Read more: Big trade win for India as US assures India of preferential market access under proposed BTA

Quad leaders-level meeting in Manila

The engagement marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump’s current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the regional engagements in Manila, where leaders are attending the ASEAN-related summits. The White House had listed the engagement as the “Quad Leaders’ meeting” in Trump’s official itinerary.

US President Donald Trump says, “…He (PM Modi) is a very tough man, just in case and she (Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi) may be even tougher. We’re okay, too…” “We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people. They’re friends of mine. So that helps…By the way, he’s a very tough man, just in case and she may be even tougher. We’re okay, too…”

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Greets Quad Leaders, Joins Group Photo in Philippines #donaldtrump #trump #aseansummit #philippines #live https://t.co/3XVH5RRRbe — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

PM Modi rolls out seafarers’ safety initiative to bolster maritime security

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a seafarers’ safety initiative to boost joint training and emergency response among East Asia Summit (EAS) nations, emphasising that safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation is essential to protecting the seas as a lifeline of shared prosperity.

In his address at the 21st EAS, PM Modi underscored the need for dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation to support all efforts for peace in the “current era of crisis and conflict” while flagging concerns over the threat of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)