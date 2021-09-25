Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the QUAD Leaders’ Summit 2021 in Washington and said the Quad will work as a ‘force for global good’. He said he believed that the cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world.Also Read - From Climate Change To Covid Crisis, Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Joe Biden Meet At The White House

"In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good'. I believe that our cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world," PM Modi said.

Talking about India's robust vaccine drive, PM Modi said that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations to the great extent.

#WATCH "The Quad- a force for global good," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at The White House pic.twitter.com/urFIhjhGCQ — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

“Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I’d be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supply chain, global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the four nations met for the first time after 2004 Tsunami to help the Indo-Pacific region. “Today, when the world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity,” he added.

The statement from PM Modi came during his opening remark at the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Washington which was hosted by US President Joe Biden and attended by PM Modi along with his counterparts from Australia and Japan.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

At the invitation of President Biden, Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan have gathered in the American capital for the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House.

In his opening remarks, President Biden said the four democracies have come together to take on common challenges from Covid to climate. “We know how to get things done and are up to the challenge,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said he was “confident that our participation in Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world.”

During the summit, the four leaders are expected to discuss promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, address the climate crisis and advance practical cooperation on areas like combatting COVID-19.