Camilla becomes Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. He is now called King Charles III and his coronation ceremony date is yet to be announced. King Charles’ second wife Camila is now Queen Consort. Over the decades, Camilla has won over large parts of the British public with her discretion, down-to-earth personality and loyalty to her husband.Also Read - These Royal Family Members Have New Titles After Queen Elizabeth II's Death. Check List Here
Queen Consort: 10 facts about Camilla, the wife of King Charles III
- When Camilla and Charles married in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005, she was in fact the new Princess of Wales — Diana’s title — but she styled herself the Duchess of Cornwall instead.
- Born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947, she came from aristocrats with long and close links with Britain’s royal family. Her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was a romantic partner of King Edward VII.
- Camilla met Charles at a polo match in 1970 when she was 23 and he was considered to be the most eligible bachelor in Britain.
- The two immediately became close, and by the end of 1972, Charles was smitten. But the romance was interrupted by his eight months of naval duty. In his absence, Camilla married her longtime boyfriend, army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1973.
- The couple divorced in 1995, shortly after Charles gave an explosive television interview admitting an affair with Camilla. Charles and Diana divorced the next year.
- Charles and Camilla waited another nine years, marrying in 2005 in a private ceremony at the Guildhall in Windsor.
- Since then, Camilla has taken up dozens of royal duties. She is patron or president of more than 90 charities, and has shown particular interest in work on animals, promoting literacy and empowering women.
- Camilla also has found her voice as a public speaker, earning respect by campaigning about difficult issues such as sexual violence against women and domestic abuse.
- In 2021, she delivered what many called her landmark speech, urging “the men in our lives” to get involved in women’s rights and expressing sympathy for the families of women who are murdered.
- The same year, Buckingham Palace underlined Camilla’s role as a senior royal by making her a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of chivalry in Britain.