Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Archbishop Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, on Thursday condoled the death of "beloved" Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "With profound sadness, I join the nation, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen," Archbishop Justin Welby said.

"As we grieve together, we know that, in losing our beloved Queen, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are through decades of extraordinary change in our world, nation and society," Archbishop Justin Welby said.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.