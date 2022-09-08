London: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday.Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The Buckingham Palace also announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Buckingham Palace earlier had said her doctors were “concerned” for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth.

All her children — heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, are at Balmoral, royal officials said. Doctors had earlier recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision.

On Tuesday, newly appointed UK PM Liz Truss had herself travelled to Balmoral to be appointed by the Queen, in a break with tradition as the monarch would have normally seen her in London. But the Queen had suffered from mobility issues recently and so the meeting was moved to Balmoral.

We’re All Devastated, Says UK PM Liz Truss

We’re all devastated by the news that we’ve just heard from Balmoral castle. The death of the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign, United Kingdom PM Liz Truss said