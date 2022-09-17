London: The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left a void in Britain and its way of life. Among many other things that will call for change, around 600 famous brands are on the verge of losing their royal warrant. Worlds famous brands like Cadbury, Kelloggs, Mason Teas, Burberry raincoats and many more are on the list who must await the approval of her successor and the new monarch, King Charles III.Also Read - Rebuilding A Legacy: Currency, Stamps & More This Is How Royal Insignia Will Change After Queen Elizabeth II

In his previous role as the Prince of Wales, King Charles issued royal warrants to about 150 brands.

What is a Royal Warrant?

A Royal Warrant of Appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales or their Households.

The Monarch decides who may grant Royal Warrants. These are known as the Grantor

There are currently over 800 Royal Warrant holders. They represent a huge cross-section of trade and industry, from individual craftspeople to global multi-nationals, ranging from dry cleaners to fishmongers, and from agricultural machinery to computer software.

What happens to Royal warrant holders after Queen’s death?

A Royal Warrant allows companies to use the coat of arms on their products. According BBC, if a grantor dies, any Royal Warrant they issued become void and the company then has a grace window of 2 years to stop using the Royal Arms.

Now, it is on the new monarch to issue warrants.

Holders receive “the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles”, the Royal Warrant Holders Association said.

Mourners are currently standing in long queues to pay their respect to the longest reigning monarch of Britain. Many political leaders will fly in to attend the funeral scheduled for September 19.

London police say the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign.