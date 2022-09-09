Queen Elizabeth II Death Latest Update: King Charles III, who became Britain’s new monarch with the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the nation on Friday and vowed ‘lifelong service’ for the UK. King Charles III also gave his son and heir William the title of ‘Prince of Wales,’ expressed his ‘love for Harry and Meghan’ in the first address. He also paid a touching tribute to his mother Elizabeth.Also Read - King Charles III Bestows Titles Of Prince And Princess Of Wales On William And Kate

“In 1947 on her 21st birthday, she (Queen Elizabeth II) pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to Commonwealth to devote her life to service of her people. It was more than a promise, it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life,” King Charles III said in his address to Britain. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II, UK's Longest Reigning Monarch, To Be Laid To Rest On Sept 19 | Details Here

In 1947 on her 21st birthday, she(Queen Elizabeth II)pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to Commonwealth to devote her life to service of her people. it was more than a promise,it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life: King Charles III addresses Britain pic.twitter.com/GhlMsPFgdq — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Also Read - King Charles III To Travel Without Passport, Drive Without License: Check Few Unusual Traditions of UK's New Monarch

King Charles III, in his address, said ‘thank you’ to his ‘darling Mama’ Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to carry on her lifelong service to the nation.

#WATCH | King Charles III says, "…To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this- Thank you for your love & devotion to our family & to family of nations you served so diligently all these yrs…"#QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/LDhV0Zchmj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Notably, this is his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Charles returned to London from Balmoral, where the 96-year-old queen died “peacefully” after a year-long period of ill health and decline.

In his first public address, King Charles III said, “I speak with profound sorrow.. the queen is mourned most deeply in her passing.”

In his address, King Charles III said his mother was an inspiration. “The queen made sacrifices for her duty. Queen Elizabeth pledged to devote her life to the service of her people, it was profound personal commitment,” he added.

King Charles III’s Address: Highlights of his speech

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest,” he said in his address.