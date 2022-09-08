London: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The Buckingham Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.Also Read - What "London Bridge" Means In Queen Elizabeth II Context

Queen Elizabeth took over the reigns in 1952 after her father died. She was 25 years old at the time. Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

Who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son Prince Charles has been first in line to the British throne. The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council”. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation.

“Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir we have ever had,” Robert Hardman, author of ‘Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II’ said, according to a report by Associated Press. “He’s there. He’s on standby to do whatever needs doing if the queen can’t be there. But, you know, she made an oath,” Hardman said.

Queen Elizabeth II had increasingly handed over duties to Prince Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and longtime links to Camilla torpedoed his relationship with Diana, known as “the People’s Princess” for her ability to connect with the public in a way her husband never could. The glamorous young mother of Prince William and Prince Harry died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after her split from Charles.

But the public mood has softened since Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Now known as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, 74, has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence, helping the elderly and other issues.

Earlier, the queen had ought to bolster the couple’s position by expressing her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles becomes king. Elizabeth’s words rejected arguments that the history of the relationship should relegate Camilla to some lower status, transforming her from home-wrecker to future consort with the swipe of a pen.

Throughout it all, the queen has built a bond with the nation through a seemingly endless series of public appearance as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.