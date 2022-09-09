London/UK: An era comes to an end with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Britain’s longest reigning monarch, served by 15 UK PMs was not only popular for her attempts to rationalise the institution of monarchy but also for her frugal eating habits. Reports claimed that she remained quite particular about her food choices and had almost the same breakfast pretty much every day. The culinary staff at the Buckingham Palace used to cook her food depending on a personal menu that specified her meals. Sometimes she used to make certain changes to the menu, but most of the times Queen Elizabeth II preferred many of the same food items daily, including one such item which she ate for the past 91 years.Also Read - Video: When Queen Elizabeth II Met Ex Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Netizen's Asked Him To Bring Back Kohinoor

1 FOOD ITEM QUEEN ELIZABETH ATE ALMOST EVERYDAY

Elizabeth II's former personal chef, Darren McGrady revealed that the Queen ate the same food item every day for her meal since she was 5 years old.

Earl Grey tea and a bowl of Special K cereal were the Queen's favourite breakfast. Moreover, the Queen was also fond of her favorite 'jam penny' sandwich which she faithfully had for her entire life.

QUEEN’s FAVOURITE ‘JAM PENNY’ SANDWICH

Talking about the Queen’s favorite sandwich, McGrady said that ‘Jam Penny’ was a simple dish with only 3 items —bread, butter, and jam. However, if you really want to experience royalty, use specific strawberry jam which was made at the Balmoral Castel with fine Scottish strawberries from the garden.

On being asked why the sandwich is called a “penny,” McGrady said it’s because it has to do with “the size of the old English penny.”