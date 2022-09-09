Royal family members’ new titles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death: Queen Elizabeth II’s death triggered what is dubbed in Britain’s royal circles as Operation London Bridge or the formal preparations and protocol that kicks in following the death of the monarch with Operation Spring Tide, or the accession of her son and heir Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, to the throne.Also Read - Teabag Used By Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 Sells On eBay For USD 12,000 After Death

Charles became King Charles III, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles will not only inherit the throne but also her majesty's private wealth after he is crowned king. No date has been set for his coronation yet.

Queen Consort: Camilla becomes Queen

Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention

When Camilla and Charles married in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005, she was in fact the new Princess of Wales — Diana’s title — but she styled herself the Duchess of Cornwall instead. Palace officials said for years that Camilla “intended” to be known as “Princess Consort” — instead of the traditional “Queen Consort” — when Charles acceded to the throne, according to a report by The Associated Press.

There is no precedent for the title Princess Consort, which was reportedly suggested by royal officials. The similar title of Prince Consort has only been used once — for Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901.

In a 2010 interview with NBC, Charles was asked if Camilla would become “Queen of England, if and when you become the monarch.” He hesitated as he replied, “That’s, well … We’ll see, won’t we? That could be.”

The question was resolved when Elizabeth declared she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort after her son became king. It was an endorsement that formally signified the royal family’s acceptance of Camilla as a respected senior member and was widely seen as a move by Elizabeth to pave a smooth transition to Charles’ reign.

New titles inherited by Royal family members –

As King Charles II's eldest son, Prince William – a heir to the throne – now inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall. Earlier, he was given the title Duke of Cambige.

Similarly, Kate Middleton inherited the title Duchess of Cornwell – a former title held by Camilla – after the Queen's death. She had previously assumed the title Duchess of Cambridge after she married Prince William in 2011.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

(With inputs from AP)