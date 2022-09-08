London: Considered as the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family said in a statement. The Buckingham Palace earlier in the day said the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health.Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the official statement from Palace said. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Remembered As Stalwart: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute
Born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, the Queen was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 96; Operation London Bridge Set in Motion - Watch Video
Queen Elizabeth II: Here are 10 interesting facts about the longest-serving monarch
- Queen Elizabeth II was the first female member of the royal family to become a full-time active member of the British Armed Forces.
- In her early days, Queen Elizabeth II promised to devote her life to public service on her 21st birthday.
- Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II had received more than 2,500 wedding gifts when she married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947.
- Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch in the British history to be crowned in a televised coronation ceremony.
- On 14 October 1957, Queen Elizabeth II became the first sovereign to open a session of Canada’s Parliament in person.
- Queen Elizabeth’s hobbies include spending time in the countryside, horseback riding and walking her dogs. She has owned more than 30 corgis over the course of her lifetime.
- Notably, Queen Elizabeth was the Head of a Commonwealth of 54 nations. She had made her role as Head of the Commonwealth a priority throughout her reign.
- Queen Elizabeth was the most well travelled monarch in history. Her parents and grandparents travelled extensively in the British Empire and then the Commonwealth, but the Queen holds the record for the most countries visited by an individual monarch. She has visited more than 120 countries on six continents.
- On 9 September 2015, Queen Elizabeth III became the longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history when she surpassed the record set by the nearly 64-year reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.
- Queen Elizabeth had sat for a whopping 200 official portraits over her lifetime. The first one ever taken was in 1933.