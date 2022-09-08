London: Considered as the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family said in a statement. The Buckingham Palace earlier in the day said the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health.Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the official statement from Palace said.

Born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, the Queen was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II: Here are 10 interesting facts about the longest-serving monarch