London: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family tweeted at 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET).

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022



The royal family’s official website also appeared all black late Thursday after the official announcement that Queen Elizabeth, 96, had passed away after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles issues statement on death of Queen, his mother

In his first action as monarch, King Charles issued a statement on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday at age 96.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty, The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new king, 73, wrote.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

King Charles is expected to spend the first night of his reign at Balmoral, where his mother died peacefully earlier today. He will return to London tomorrow with his wife Camilla, the new Queen Consort.