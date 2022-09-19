Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning is set to be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. US President Joe Biden, President Droupadi Murmu and other world leaders have flown into London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited. More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty Monday, with London bobbies supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces. Hundreds of volunteer marshals and members of the armed forces will also act as stewards along the processional route. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.Also Read - Chinese Factory Churns Out British Flags After Queen Elizabeth II's Death