New Delhi: The UK will say its goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, in a state funeral on September. Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. The Queen breathed her last on September 9 and ever since the Royal Family and the people of the UK have been in mourning.Also Read - Royal Guard Watching Over Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Faints, Falls On His Face. Watch Viral Video

For the funeral, many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK. President Draupadi Murmu is also likely to attend the state-funeral ceremony. Although the official guest list hasn’t been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn’t make the cut.

Russia Belarus Afghanistan Myanmar Syria Venezuela

Buckingham Palace released more details Thursday about the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at 96 and her private interment later Monday. Her death at her beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat ended the monarch’s 70-year reign.

Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, said the funeral and events over coming days are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”