London: The longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of UK died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral. Ending her 70 year reign, the queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband King Philips at King George VI memorial chapel. Her funeral is set to take place on September 19, Monday. Britain's longest-serving monarch will be interred at the small chapel where her parents are also buried.

The state funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey with huge crowds gathering in central London. Afterwards, the queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel, reports news agency AFP.

Such paramount national event are usually pre-planned by the state. After Queen Elizabeth II's demise was officially announced by the Buckingham Palace, the so-called plan of action dubbed as 'Operation Unicorn' was set in motion. There were special plans and provisions if the monarch died when she was in Scotland, called 'Operation Unicorn', AFP reported.

The members of the royal family will observe an extended mourning period until seven days after her funeral.