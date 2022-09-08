London: Leaders across the world started pouring best wishes for Queen Elizabeth II after report about her health condition went viral on Thursday. The first world leader to wish her quick recovery was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said his thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time.Also Read - What "London Bridge" Means In Queen Elizabeth II Context

Liz Truss: New British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the whole country will be "deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime."

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement and said Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health. Buckingham Palace also added that the members of the royal family have rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.

Official Statement From Buckingham Palace

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain’s prime minister.

However, the palace declined to provide further details about the queen’s condition, but there were other worrying signs. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of the UK, who is 96 years old, remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.