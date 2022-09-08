Queen Elizabeth II Health Updates LIVE updates: Concerns grew over Queen Elizabeth II’s health condition after she was placed under medical supervision as the doctors said they were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II including her eldest son Prince Charles. He travelled with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family traveled by plane to Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral. His brother Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle have also headed to Scotland. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Queen Elizabeth II.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Health Update: World Leaders Send Best Wishes, Buckingham Palace Issues Statement

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II Update LIVE – Buckingham Palace statement on Queen’s health goes ‘further than normal’: BBC report | “The palace has gone further than they ever normally do,” BBC’s medical editor, Fergus Walsh, said.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II Health Update LIVE: Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey sends best wishes | “The whole nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery,” Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II Health Updates LIVE: Wishing her well, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau | “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family,” Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tweeted.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II Health Updates LIVE: Britain deeply concerned, says UK PM Liz Truss | “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” newly appointed UK PM Liz Truss said.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    – Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch – 70 years – in British history.

    -Queen Elizabeth II took over the reigns in 1952 after her father died. She was 25 years old at the time.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II Health Update LIVE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Head To Scotland To Join Royals | Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral. His brother Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle have also headed to Scotland.