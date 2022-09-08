Queen Elizabeth II Health Updates LIVE updates: Concerns grew over Queen Elizabeth II’s health condition after she was placed under medical supervision as the doctors said they were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II including her eldest son Prince Charles. He travelled with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family traveled by plane to Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral. His brother Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle have also headed to Scotland. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Queen Elizabeth II.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Health Update: World Leaders Send Best Wishes, Buckingham Palace Issues Statement

