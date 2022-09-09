Sydney/Australia: Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the bells of Sydney Town Hall and St Andrew’s Cathedral toll 96 times, representing each year of the Queen’s life. News agency AFP has shared the video where the bells can be heard ringing 96 times. The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Loved Horses Since She Childhood, A Look At Her Majesty's Favourite Horses | Watch Video

VIDEO: Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the bells of Sydney Town Hall and St Andrew’s Cathedral toll 96 times, once for each year of her life pic.twitter.com/l4zbLnxlbm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 9, 2022

Also Read - King Charles' First Address Today As Britain Mourns Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, Churches across England have been asked to toll their bells on Friday to mark the death of the Queen. The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace. Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday, reported a portal. Also Read - In Pics: Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Crowds Gather To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Church bells will be tolled across England tomorrow following the announcement of the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/aXLN86NaCH. — The Church of England (@churchofengland) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.