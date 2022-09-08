New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said Her Majesty will be remembered as a stalwart of times. Remembering the British queen, PM Modi said she personified dignity and decency in public life.Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 96; Operation London Bridge Set in Motion - Watch Video

PM Modi also remembered meetings with Queen Elizabeth II during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

“I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” he said.

Known as UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

Her family had been gathering at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday],” the statement said.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son and heir Charles will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms. Charles and the Queen’s close family members travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.