London: The final journey of Queen Elizabeth II's has begun. The oak coffin of her Majesty left for Edinburgh from Balmoral at 10am on Sunday. According to the reports, the cortège will now travel through the villages like Ballater and cities like Aberdeen, before reaching the Scottish capital.

Thousands of mourners are expected to line the route to pay their tribute to her Majesty.

Local minister David Barr said there will be "overwhelming emotion" when the cavalcade passes through Ballater, whose residents regard the Windsors as "neighbours". Earlier today, six gatekeepers who had "a personal relationship" with the monarch carried her oak coffin from the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle to a hearse for a journey of 100 miles.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Journey:

Queen will be received at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh by a Guard of Honour formed by The Royal ­Regiment of Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

The coffin will be then carried by a military bearer party from the regiment to the Throne Room

The coffin will remain until Monday afternoon to allow palace staff to pay respects.

The coffin will be taken from the Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral at 2.35pm

The hearse will be flanked by a detachment of The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin as it is carried inside.

She will lie at rest until Tuesday – the first opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

According to a Mirror report, on Wednesday at 2.22pm, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the coffin will be taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster, where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days

The Queen will lie in state until 6.30am on Monday, when the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

After the funeral she will travel to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel alongside Prince Philip.

COFFIN’s ROUTE FROM BALMORAL TO LONDON (According to a Mirror Report):

The Queen’s cortege will leave the castle on Royal Deeside at 10am on Sunday morning.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

The coffin will first move to the nearby town on Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.

The coffin is then expected to reach Aberdeen about an hour later

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

The coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday

On Sunday, after the coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday.

It will then travel in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, along the Royal Mile with the King and the late Queen’s other children the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex following behind on foot, along with Anne’s husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.