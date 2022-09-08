London: The Buckingham Palace on Thursday said that the Doctors are concerned for the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and have advised that she remains under medical supervision. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Health Update: World Leaders Send Best Wishes, Buckingham Palace Issues Statement

The statement further adds that the queen, 96, remains comfortable and at Balmoral, the queen’s royal residence in Scotland. Immediate family members have been informed and are currently traveling to Balmoral. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Health LIVE: Royal Family Gathers At Bedside; Britain Concerned

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have already arrived and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is currently on his way. Also Read - New UK PM Liz Truss Appoints Diverse Cabinet, Rishi Sunak Allies are out

MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH MAJESTY: BRITAIN PM

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was formally installed by the queen on Tuesday, said her thoughts were with Her Majesty and her family. The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she tweeted.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

