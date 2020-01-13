New Delhi: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday granted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a “period of transition” to split their time between Canada and Britain until a final decision is taken over their future in terms of the royal frontline.

The British Royals were in for a shock when the duo made their bombshell announcement to step back from the duties of the royal family. After a royal meeting at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate, the Queen said that more discussion was required to resolve the complex situation and produce a “next step”.

Among the issues discussed, the meeting also dealt with what funding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive, whether they will keep their titles, and what royal duties they will continue to carry out.

Notably, the meeting was attended by Harry’s father, Prince Charles as well as his brother Prince William, both of whom he has strained relationship. A British newspaper even reported that William believes that him and Harry are separate entities now.

According to a leading British newspaper, he claimed to have ‘put his arms around his brother’ all their lives, but that is no longer possible.

Prior to the meeting, broadcaster and friend of the couple, Tom Bradby, who made a documentary with them last year, wrote in the Sunday Times, “I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred, sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty.”

Harry and Meghan spent their Christmas in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie and returned to the UK last week after a six-week break from royal duties, amid the ongoing discussions.

The couple had already prepared to launch their own Sussex Royal charity, which they set up after splitting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s foundation in June last year.