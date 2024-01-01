Home

Queen Margrethe II Of Denmark Announces Abdication After 52-Year Reign, Crown Prince Frederik To Succeed Her

The Queen of Denmark, Queen Margrethe II has declared her abdication in her New Year's Eve Speech and has announced that her son, Crown Prince Frederik will be handed over the crown after her.

New Delhi: After more than 50 years in power, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has unexpectedly declared she will step down early in 2024, according to CNN. During her annual New Year’s Eve address shown on Danish television, Margrethe, 83, announced that she would be handing over the crown to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. The Queen gave an example of her beliefs about the future — referencing a back operation she underwent in February 2023. Read to know all about Queen Margrethe II and her announcement…

New Year’s Eve Speech By Queen Margrethe II

In her speech, according to CNN, the Queen said, “In two weeks time, I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody–and also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of ‘ailments’ increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past.” The Danish queen said that she underwent “extensive back surgery” in February this year and added, “Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

‘I Have Decided That Now Is The Right Time’

“I have decided that now is the right time,” she said. “On 14th January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father–I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” the queen announced, according to CNN. After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Queen Margrethe II assumed the throne. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in the previous year, Margrethe assumed the title of Europe’s longest-serving queen.

About Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe II, was born on April 16, 1940 and after reigning Denmark for more than 50 years, is the world’s only queen regnant currently and also the longest-serving current female head of state. Being the eldest child of her father King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, Queen Margrethe II succeeded her father after he passed away on January 14, 1972. Queen Margrethe II married French diplomat, Henri-Marie-Jean-André de Laborde de Monpezat on June 10, 1967 and the coupe has two sons, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim.

