Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the nation a day ahead of the trust vote and urged the youth of the country to raise voices against the external forces that are working against his government. "I urge the youth of Pakistan to agitate today as well as tomorrow, raise their voice against this conspiracy by external forces and against 'Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar' of present-day Pakistan," Imran Khan said in the public address.

He said if Leader of Opposition and PML (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif takes over, they will do slavery of America.

"Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document, which says that if you remove Imran you will have good terms with America," Imran Khan added.

I urge the youth of Pakistan to agitate today as well as tomorrow, raise their voice against this conspiracy by external forces & against 'Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar' of present-day Pakistan: Pak PM Imran Khan in a public address a day ahead of trust vote pic.twitter.com/xeylouyTlH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

The address to the nation from Imran Khan comes as he faces the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

The cricketer-turned-politician is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion on Sunday.

To survive his government, Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

However, the defiant Khan earlier this week had said that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will “fight till the last ball” and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.