Raisina Tokyo 2026: S Jaishankar flags 5 defining features of changing world order, pitches stronger India-Japan ties

EAM S Jaishankar outlines 5 defining features of the global order at Raisina Tokyo 2026, flagging global shocks, weaponisation of resources and technology and trusted partnerships.

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India-China relationship key to Asia's future: EAM Jaishankar(Photo Credit: ANI)

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday outlined five defining features shaping the current global order while addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026. Highlighting rapid international shifts triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility, Jaishankar noted that weaponisation of resources and chokepoints are becoming enduring realities. The five key trends include repeated shocks to the international system, weaponisation of resources and technology, greater risk-taking, economic de-risking and the growing importance of trusted partnerships. Here are all the details you need to know about what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said at Raisina Tokyo 2026.

What External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at Raisina Tokyo 2026?

“Let’s start with the current state of the world. To my mind, it has five defining features,” Jaishankar said, identifying the first as “the shocks to the international system”.

“Its steady evolution through globalisation over multiple decades has now been subjected one after another to the Covid pandemic, two major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility,” he said.

External Affairs Minister identifies weaponisation and chokepoints as defining feature

The External Affairs Minister identified weaponisation and chokepoints as the second defining feature, pointing to the increasing use of resources, energy, market access, technology and finance as strategic instruments, a report by ANI news agency said.

“Whether it is resources or energy, market access or technology, or indeed even finance, every aspect of global economic activity has been more and more openly weaponised by relevant players. Chokepoints and gateways, whether physical or virtual, have similarly become subject to strategic agendas. The era of rules, norms and assumptions is unfortunately rapidly eroding,” he said.

Identifying greater risk-taking as the third feature, Jaishankar said a mindset of extreme competition and the temptation to translate leads into outcomes were increasingly shaping developments across different domains.

The fourth feature, he said, was de-risking and diversification, which had emerged as natural responses, particularly among major economies, to growing global uncertainties.

“Our choices are shaped now less by cost and efficiency, and perhaps more dependent on reliability and multiplicity. New supply chains and new economic arrangements are starting to come into being. The dangers of over-concentration are increasingly being felt, with all of us either seeking alternatives or seeking some form of mitigation,” he said.

Highlighting the fifth feature, Jaishankar said trusted partnerships were becoming increasingly important for countries and businesses navigating an uncertain international environment.

(With inputs from agencies)