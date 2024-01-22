Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Times Square Celebrates Ram Lalla’s Consecration With Bhajans, Chants And Saffron Flags

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Indians in USA have got together to celebrate this big day with bhajans, Shri Ram Chants and saffron flags at the iconic Times Square..

New Delhi: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today and the long wait will finally come to an end after the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every Indian is excited for the Consecration of Ram Lalla, even those who are living abroad in other countries. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, people across the world are celebrating this occasion, showcasing the true essence of Indian culture and unity. The iconic Times Square in USA has also been lit up and Indians have got together to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha with Bhajans, chants of Shri Ram and saffron flags..

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Celebrations At Times Square In New York

