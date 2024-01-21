Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’: Stunning Car Rally, Tesla Light Show Enchants California’s Bay Area | WATCH

Enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with the image of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, participated in the massive car rally which was organized by six volunteer Hindus from the Bay Area, California.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A massive car rally and a dazzling light show by Tesla charmed residents in California’s Bay area on Saturday, ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with the image of the Ram temple, participated in the massive car rally which was organized by six volunteer Hindus from the Bay Area. The rally was taken out from Sunnyvale to Warm Spring BART station, Golden Gate and was followed by a a spectacular Tesla car light show on Saturday evening.

Glimpses of Car Rally in California ❤️ Jai Shri Ram 🚩 pic.twitter.com/ATuj8DppGq — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) January 21, 2024

Visuals shared on social media showed a sea of ‘Ram bhakts’ waving saffron flags engraved with images of Ram temple and Lord Ram marching through the streets of Bay Area, California in a massive car rally amid loud ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants.

@ANI Yeh lo ANI…. Tumhare liye Bay Area California ka news latest about Ram Mandir Gathering …. Videos Download and Save kar ke Tweet kar do. Retweet mat karna…. Shayad tumhare Kuch Employee ka Dana Paani chal jaaye… After Tweeting this videos multiple times 😂🤣🤪… pic.twitter.com/ufTYByYgAn — Amit Srivastava (@AapKaAmitSri) January 21, 2024

Reports said that over 1,110 riders participated in the rally which was led by a gigantic Ram Rath and covered almost 100 miles while being escorted by two police cars for security reasons.

“The event, held in celebration of the Ram temple, drew an overwhelming response, surpassing all expectations,” Rohit Sharma, one of the six organisers, told news agency PTI.

“Despite unexpected rain, prompting a change in the ending station to Warm Spring BART station, over 2,000 enthusiastic Ram bhakts, waving saffron flags, singing Ram Bhajans, beating drums, transformed the area into a mini-Ayodhya,” said Deepti Mahajan, the lead organiser.

“It was a first-of-its-kind rally held by Hindus in America and participants were emotionally charged and overjoyed. Mainstream Americans were surprised with the amount of devotion amongst participants when they were told about the event being held thousands of miles away in Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram temple after 500 years,” Deepak Bajaj, one of the organisers, said.

#500YearsToVictory

Ram Bhakts from Northern California came together to show their love and adoration to Prabhu Shri Ram. The biggest car rally by Hindus in California was held with more than 800 cars participating.

The energy and enthusiasm was overwhelming.

Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/c75e4nqLaj — Deepak (@KnowShareAct) January 21, 2024

Tesla light show dedicated to Lord Ram

The Tesla light show, a special feature with 170 registered cars coordinated by Vamsi Rajanala, exceeded expectations with over 300 cars dazzling the crowd.

“The rally, complemented by a Tesla light show, rhythmic dhol beats, and a delectable food feast elevated the event to unprecedented heights,” Bajaj said.

Param Desai, also one of the organisers, said the grand celebration not only marked a significant cultural event, but also showcased the spirit of togetherness and the deep-rooted cultural ties within the community.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

The entire temple city is drenched in religious fervour with its streets filled with strains of songs such as ‘Ram Aayenge’ and ‘Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as devotees wait eagerly for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple tomorrow.

