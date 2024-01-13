Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Billboards Displaying Ram Temple Put Up In 10 US States Ahead Of Inauguration

The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Hindu community have put up 40 billboards in 10 US states ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Washington, DC: Ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, giant billboards featuring Lord Ram and the majestic temple have been put up in over 10 states in the United States. The billboards display the message of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. Hindu communities across the world are organising several events to celebrate the ceremony. The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in association with Hindus from across the US, have put up as many as 40 billboards in 10 US states. The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

“The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony,” Amitabh VW Mittal, general secretary, Hindu Parishad of America, told ANI.

“The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night. The enthusiasm is palpable, with members from Mandirs across NJ eagerly looking forward to this once-in-a-generation event,” Teja A Shah, joint general secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America chapter, told ANI.

The Hindu American community across the US has organised several events to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other BJP leaders will attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22. According to temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting January 16. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

On Wednesday, the Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu stated that Ramayan is a bridge across geographies and it teaches people about the complexities of human relationships and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Speaking at an event at the US Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, titled ‘Ramayana across Asia and Beyond’, the Indian envoy said, “Ramayan and its shared heritage across the Indo-Pacific. The lessons and tales from Ramayan are passed down from generations, and it is hard to say exactly when one learns them. It’s as if one was born with them. The epic gives insights into the complexities of human relationships, governance and spirituality, dharma or duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The Ramayan has something to teach us about each of these themes, among many other things.”

“The Ramayan is also a bridge across geographies. Stories from the epic are well known in many countries across Indo Pacific, from Cambodia to Indonesia, from Thailand to Laos. The epic has been reimagined, retold, included in the artistic, literary, and religious traditions of various societies incorporating their unique cultural nuances. I have been personally witness to this influence of Ramayan across boundaries,” Ambassador Sandhu added.

Moreover, amid the growing public anticipation in India around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Mauritian government announced the grant of two hours of special break for practising Hindu public officers on January 22 to enable them to participate in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in the Indian temple town.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, issued an official statement that read, “(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

