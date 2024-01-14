By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Car Rally To Tesla Light Show: Here’s How Indians In US Celebrating Ram Temple Inauguration
Indians in the United States organised several events to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha on January 22.
New Jersey: With just 7days left for the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Indians across the world have started celebrating the historic event in various ways. Indians in the United States organised a massive car rally in New Jersey’s Edison on Saturday. As many as 350 cars participated in the rally and videos of the event have gone viral on the internet. In the video shared by news agency ANI, people of the Hindu community can be seen holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram.
The participants of the rally also chanted ‘jai Shree Ram’ during the event.
Indians in United States’ Maryland celebrated the inauguration of the Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in a unique way. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, organised Epic Tesla Musical light show that mesmerised the spectators.
#WATCH | Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organised an Epic Tesla Musical Light show in Maryland ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/F5Sk5y51LG
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024