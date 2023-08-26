Home

Ranked Among Top 2 Percent Of Scientists Globally, Indian-origin Researcher Raja Reddy Conferred Agl Systems Modelling Award

His experience growing up on a farm led him to pursue a career in agriculture. He earned bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in India and then a grant led him to Mississippi State.

Indian-origin Researcher Raja Reddy: The prestigious LR Ahuja Ag Systems Modeling Award has been conferred on Indian-origin researcher Raja Reddy by the Soil Science Society of America. Raja Reddy is a distinguished researcher and professor at the Mississippi State University (MSU). The LR Ahuja Ag Systems Modeling Award has been given in recognition of his extensive work on modelling the impacts of environmental stressors, such as extreme heat, drought, and insects, on crops and their production spanning over four decades.

About The Award

Established in 2007, the award is bestowed upon agronomists and soil/crop scientists whose system models have made substantial advancements in agricultural research.

Association With Mississippi State University

Raja Reddy is a Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station scientist and has been serving the university for more than 30 years. He recently celebrated his 35th year at MSU. Reddy will be honoured during the SSSA annual meeting in St. Louis, Missouri at an awards luncheon on October 30.

“In my judgment, Dr Reddy is the ‘best of the best’ environmental crop physiologist and crop modeller,” said MSU provost and executive vice president David Shaw, also a Giles Distinguished Professor. “His accomplishments spanning many years have helped answer pressing questions in agricultural production and environmental sustainability under a changing climate.”

Ranked Among The Top Two Percent Of Scientists Globally

It is worth mentioning that Reddy is ranked among the top two percent of scientists globally in the fields of plant biology and botany. Hailing from India, Reddy boasts of over 45 years of research expertise in environmental plant physiology. His work primarily centres on applying remote sensing and crop modelling to enhance agricultural resource management.

“I grew up on a farm, learning from a young age what it takes to make a living from agriculture, and that experience has stayed with me. This award is meaningful to me both professionally and personally because it encompasses a lifetime of pursuing science to benefit both the present and future generations of farmers,” said Reddy.

His Indian Connection

Raja Reddy grew up on a farm in Andhra Pradesh where his mother cooked three meals a day for 20 people her entire life. His family grew multiple crops including sugarcane. As one of seven children, Reddy remembers everyone pitching in at harvest time. Reddy said the family made brown sugar from sugarcane and the process was long and arduous.

“Making brown sugar required the help of our extended family. The entire process took three months, day and night. It felt like a festival,” he said.

Going To America

His experience growing up on a farm led him to pursue a career in agriculture. He earned bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in India and then a grant led him to Mississippi State.

At Mississippi State, Reddy brings the world to him. As a champion of diversity, he strives to bring students and visiting scientists from all over the world to Mississippi State. Currently, he has eight graduate students from six countries including India, Iraq, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA, says msstate.edu.

