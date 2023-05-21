Home

Who Is Rayyanah Barnawi, Saudi Arabia’s First Woman Astronaut Set To Travel To Space Station

Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman astronaut who is set to embark on the all-private Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) to the International Space Station (ISS).

Rayyanah Barnawi has more than nine years of experience in stem cell and tissue re-engineering programs.

New Delhi: Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, is set to be the first woman from Saudi Arabia to take part in a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) organised by Axiom Space. Barwai will be accompanied by her fellow astronaut Ali Alqarni. Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and ISS commander, will lead the mission, and aviator John Shoffner will serve as pilot.

Ax-2 will be the first commercial human spaceflight mission to include both private astronauts and astronauts representing foreign governments, as well as the first private mission commanded by a woman.

Who Is Rayyanah Barnawi

Rayyanah Barnawi has more than nine years of experience in stem cell and tissue re-engineering programs. Throughout her career, she has improved research protocols, troubleshooted several techniques, managed many breast cancer research projects, and published several publications in the same field.

By participating in the Ax-2 space mission, Rayyanah Barnawi will become the first Saudi female Astronaut. She will be accompanied by , making Arabia one of the few countries sending two astronauts of the same nationality on a space mission.

Barnawi has a master’s degree in biomedical sciences – with a First Class of Honor – from Alfaisal University, and a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences (ReGD) from Otago University.

Rayyanah Barnawi grew up in Riyadh city with her siblings and parents.

Rayyanah Barnawi passion for experiments and scientific research motivated her to apply for the Saudi National Astronaut Program as an astronaut, to conduct more research in a zero-gravity environment to serve the nation and humanity.

The first Arab or Muslim to travel to space was Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman, a half-brother of the crown prince and an air force pilot who was part of the seven-member crew of NASA’s Discovery mission in 1985. He later served as head of the Saudi Space Commission from 2018 until last year, when he was appointed an adviser to King Salman.

About Axiom Space Mission

Once docked, the Axiom Space astronauts plan to spend their time aboard the orbiting laboratory implementing a full mission consisting of science, outreach, and commercial activities.

The multinational astronaut crew of Ax-2 will conduct more than 20 different experiments while aboard the space station, made possible by Axiom Space’s full-service integration into the NASA process for science and technology activities onboard the ISS.

Data collected in-flight will impact understanding of human physiology on Earth and on-orbit, as well as establish the utility of novel technologies that could be used for future human spaceflight pursuits and humankind on Earth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.