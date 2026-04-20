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Ready for face-to-face talks with Iranians, says Trump, while Iran remains sceptical: Ceasefire ending on April 22

Ready for face-to-face talks with Iranians, says Trump, while Iran remains sceptical: Ceasefire ending on April 22

Although Iran appears to be distancing itself from the negotiations at this juncture, Donald Trump seems eager to bring this conflict to a resolution.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has signalled a shift away from war, indicating a willingness to resolve the conflict through dialogue instead. Trump stated that if the second round of talks—scheduled to take place in Islamabad—proves fruitful, he is prepared to meet with Iranian leaders face-to-face in the interest of peace. This statement from Trump comes at a time when US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Islamabad for negotiations. However, a sense of uncertainty regarding these talks still persists on the Iranian side.

According to the New York Post, Trump confirmed on Sunday that the three key officials have already departed for Pakistan to participate in the upcoming talks. He remarked, “They are leaving from here; they will arrive in Islamabad tonight.” Notably, Trump had initially denied that JD Vance was travelling to Pakistan; however, the White House subsequently confirmed Vance’s participation in these peace negotiations.

Iran Accuses US

While the US may claim to be seeking a resolution to this issue through dialogue, Iran remains sceptical. According to Iranian state media, the Iranian government currently plans not to participate in this round of talks. Citing the reasons behind this decision, the agency reported that the primary factor driving Tehran’s stance is the set of “unrealistic demands” being put forward by the United States. Furthermore, Trump has already issued contradictory statements—thereby violating ceasefire protocols—and has refused to lift the naval blockade currently in place outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Ready for Face-to-Face Talks

Although Iran appears to be distancing itself from the negotiations at this juncture, Donald Trump seems eager to bring this conflict to a resolution. On Sunday, Trump dismissed Iran’s assertion that the talks were doomed to fail before they had even begun. Trump stated, “We have to talk. Therefore, I don’t think anyone here is playing games.”

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Furthermore, Trump kept open the possibility of meeting directly with Iranian leaders. He said, “I have no problem meeting with them; if they wish to meet, we can meet.” However, he clarified that the United States’ primary concern remains Iran’s nuclear programme. It must be absolutely clear that Iran will not possess any nuclear weapons.

Notably, the deadline for the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is set to expire on April 22.

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