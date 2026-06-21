‘Ready to provide written guarantee on nuclear weapons’: Iran’s blunt message to US amidst Switzerland talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Tehran is ready to provide a written guarantee that it does not intend to build nuclear weapons. Our stance on uranium is as clear as our stance on the nuclear issue."

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New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran has no intention of building a nuclear bomb and is prepared to provide guarantees to that effect. He also clarified that Iran will not relinquish its right to uranium enrichment at any cost. Pezeshkian’s statement comes as Iranian and US delegations discuss a peace agreement in Switzerland. The talks began on Sunday, with Iran’s nuclear programme and the issue of enriched uranium taking centre stage.

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On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “Tehran is ready to provide a written guarantee that it does not intend to build nuclear weapons. Our stance on uranium is as clear as our stance on the nuclear issue; Iran will not give up its right to uranium enrichment during negotiations with the US.”

‘US Must Accept Our Stance On Uranium‘

Just before a new round of talks between Iranian and US negotiators in Switzerland, Pezeshkian stated that the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not altered Iran’s position on the nuclear issue. “The US demands that Iran not build a nuclear bomb. We have never expressed such an intention. We can provide a written guarantee that we will not build a bomb.”

Addressing US concerns regarding Iran’s uranium programme, Pezeshkian said, “We will not abandon our right to enrichment. There is no room for ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ on this issue. The US must accept our position on this; they will have no choice but to acknowledge this right of ours during the negotiations.”

MoU Is In Our Favour: Masoud

Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that the US had only sought assurances regarding nuclear weapons. The primary US demand was to secure an assurance that Tehran would not manufacture nuclear weapons. Our leader (former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) had clearly stated that we do not want a nuclear bomb. Given this stance, we signed the agreement.

Masoud Pezeshkian has described the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US as favourable to Iran. He stated that the terms of the MoU are in our interest. The Iranian President noted that the agreement includes the release of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar; we will get back our $6 billion currently in Qatar.

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Iran-US Talks

Talks regarding a peace agreement between the US and Iran began on Sunday. In addition to the US and Iran, delegations from mediators Pakistan and Qatar are present in Switzerland for these discussions. This round of talks between Iran and the US has commenced following the signing of the MoU earlier this week.