Kamala Harris was on Wednesday sworn in as the 49th Vice President of United States. Soon after taking oath, Harris took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Ready to Serve.’ This was also her first tweet from the Vice-President office Twitter handle. Harris is the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates US President Joe Biden, Says Looking Forward To Work Together

“I Kamala Devi Harris do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” she said.

“That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. That I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. That I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter,” she added.

She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.