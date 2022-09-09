London: For a monarch who ruled for about seven decades, the country incurred a huge loss. The demise of British’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 was an end of an era for the country. For a queen who died ruling so many years, her life was intricately woven with UK’s social, political and economic fabric. From currency, stamps, national anthem to letterbox, a lot will now have to be refurbished in compliance to the association of the new King Charles III.Also Read - King Charles III Bestows Titles Of Prince And Princess Of Wales On William And Kate

King Charles III is the oldest human to assume the throne. With this change in throne, lost of royal symbols will also be changed. Also Read - King Charles III Vows Lifelong Service, Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in First Public Address

CURRENCY WITH FACE OF KING CHARLES III

One of the most notable change would be in the currency,. According toa report by BBC, all 29 billion coins in circulation in the UK have the Queen’s head on them. The most recent design dates from 2015, when she was 88 years old. It was the fifth coin portrait created during her reign. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Kohinoor Crown To Go To Camilla After She Becomes Queen Consort: Report

Though the Royal Mint on Friday assured people that all “circulating coins bearing the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender”.

As per a 300 year long tradition, each successor is depicted in the opposition direction of their face of the predecessor. Queen Elizabeth II had her right face printed, so traditionally, King Charles III will have his right profile on the currency

FLAGS

As per Guardian, From the flags that fly outside police stations across the UK to the standard used on a naval ship when a general is onboard, thousands of flags emblazoned with EIIR will need to be replaced. Military regiments fly “Queen’s colours”, many of which are studded with a golden embroidered EIIR; the fire service ensign includes her initials and countries where the Queen remains head of state, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, have what flag experts call “E flags” – personal flags for the Queen that are used when she is visiting.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

One of the most straightforward changes, in theory, will be switching the words of the national anthem from “God save our gracious Queen” to “God save our gracious King” – although it may take time before large crowds sing the new version with confidence. The anthem has been in use since 1745 when an early version ran: “God save great George our king, Long live our noble king, God save the king.”

POST BOX

Since 1967, all stamps issued by the Royal Mail have featured an embossed silhouette of the side profile of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal Mail will now stop producing Queen Elizabeth II stamps – although they can still be used on letters and parcels – and will begin the process to create new ones.

NEW PLEDGES FOR MPs

MPs are not allowed to sit in the House of Commons, speak in debates, vote or receive a salary unless they pledge allegiance to the crown. Since 1952, the wording has been: “I (name of Member) swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

AMONGST OTHER THINGS…

Even senior barristers – known as Queen’s Counsel (QC) for 70 years – will have to adapt to the new moniker of King’s Counsel (KC).

The Queen’s royal warrant is applicable to 600 businesses that supply the royal household. These businesses will require to renew their warrant which can be issued by King Charles or another member of the royal family, as per The Guardian.