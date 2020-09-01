New Delhi: As countries began to lift restrictions, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that opening up societies speedily amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster”. Tedros asserted that countries should not reopen economies if they don’t have control over the virus. ” Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: No Change, Weekend Shutdown, Night Curfew to Continue Till Sept 30

Speaking at a virtual briefing, the WHO chief said,”The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster. No country can just pretend the pandemic is over.” Also Read - Pranab Mukharjee Passes Away Owing to Septic Shock, Here's All You Need to Know About The Condition, Its Symptoms, Risk Factors, And Complications

Furthermore, he added,”If countries are serious about opening up, they must be serious about suppressing transmission and saving lives,” he said. “This may seem like an impossible balance, but it’s not. It can be done and it has been done.” Also Read - COVID-19 Crisis: India's GDP Falls by Record 23% in June Against 3.1% Growth in Previous Quarter

His remarks comes at a time when several countries including India are lifting lockdown and relaxing restrictions. Notably, India entered into fourth phase of unlocking (Unlock 4.0) today, wherein government has allowed more activities outside the containment zones.

The further easing of restrictions across India comes at a time when coronavirus cases are on rise. The country is recording over 78,000 cases for past few days. Earlier on Monday, 78,512 fresh Coronavirus cases took India’s tally beyond 36 lakh-mark.

Earlier, Germany had reported a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases after lifting curbs. Besides, South Korea, which had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve had also witnessed new outbreak of the dreaded virus after easing restrictions.