New Delhi: The scientists across the world are currently working on vaccines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. With the vaccines fast approaching, there is a fear of fake news being spread over social media platforms, which may pose another challenge in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Chief of global humanitarian aid group Red Cross is of the opinion that a "second pandemic" may thwart all the efforts to curb the first pandemic. And by "second pandemic", he is referring to "fake news" about the vaccines.

A report by CNN-News18 quoted Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as saying that governments need to keep the menace of fake news in mind and take actions to combat it.

“To beat Covid-19, we also need to defeat the parallel pandemic of mistrust that has consistently hindered our collective response to this disease, and that could undermine our shared ability to vaccinate against it,” he said.

While acknowledging that positive developments of vaccines from across the world is a breather, he warned governments and institutions against misinformation that has taken root.

“This high level of mistrust has been evident since the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and have clearly facilitated transmission of the virus at all levels,” the news portal quoted him as saying.

“This is not just an issue of mistrust. It is an issue of information,” Rocca said. “Surprising as it may seem, there are still communities around the world that are not aware of the pandemic.”

“We believe that the massive coordinated effort that will be needed to roll out the Covid vaccine in an equitable manner, needs to be paralleled by equally massive efforts to proactively build and protect trust,” Rocca added.