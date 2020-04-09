Geneva: After US President Donald Trump mounted a stinging attack on World Health Organization for its handling of the COVID-19 situation, the United Nations agency on Wednesday urged for a global unity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - When They Call Every Shot Wrong: Donald Trump Slams WHO For Covid-19, Says Will Stop US Fund

On Wednesday, the US President said that his country will investigate WHO's role behind the present situation owing to the virus outbreak. "We pay for a majority of the biggest portion of their money. They actually criticised and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it. They were wrong. They've been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early and they didn't want to — they're very — they seem to be very China-centric," Trump added.

Hitting back at the accusations that the agency was close to China, director-general of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy.”

“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people. Please don’t politicise this virus. If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it,” the WHO chief asserted.

Notably, the United Nations agency has been accused of not sounding the alarm over COVID-19 in time, for the fear of offending Beijing, and also for waiting too long to declare the virus outbreak– a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also maintained that this was not the time to criticise the early response to the outbreak. “Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said in a statement.