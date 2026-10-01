‘Refused to shake hands with women’: Omani co-pilot who stabbed Flydubai captain is ‘religious extremist, claims fellow pilot

An Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight, forcing the aircraft to divert to Saudi Arabia. Reports claim the co-pilot had displayed unusual religious behaviour, but investigators have not confirmed a motive.

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The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Israel has been described as a “religious extremist” by a fellow pilot, according to media reports. However, investigators have not yet established the motive behind the incident. The incident took place on Wednesday, September 30, when Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was carrying 174 passengers when a violent confrontation reportedly broke out inside the cockpit.

According to reports, the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls. The plane suddenly lost altitude, forcing the crew to divert it to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

What did the co-pilot’s colleague claim?

According to a report by The Times of Israel, a fellow pilot told Israeli television channel Channel 16 that the Omani co-pilot had joined Flydubai around eight months before the incident.

The colleague reportedly described his behaviour as unusually strict in matters of religion. He claimed that the co-pilot prayed frequently throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women.

“He characterised by very strange behaviour, especially around religious observances that were out of step with his surroundings…, for instance, he used to pray a lot, and would not shake hands with women.”

The allegations have drawn attention to the co-pilot’s reported behaviour before the flight. However, these claims have not established why the attack occurred, and religious practices alone do not prove that someone poses a security threat.

The co-pilot’s identity has not been publicly disclosed. Israeli officials identified him as an Omani national, and reports said he was taken into custody by Saudi authorities after the aircraft landed in Tabuk.

How did the Flydubai flight descend suddenly?

Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft was cruising at around 34,000 feet before its altitude dropped sharply during the cockpit emergency.

Reports based on flight-tracking information described a loss of approximately 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Other accounts cited a drop of around 17,000 feet over a longer period. The figures differ because the reports refer to different stages of the aircraft’s descent.

Passenger accounts described hearing screams before the plane suddenly descended. Several passengers then moved towards the cockpit to help the injured captain and stop the alleged attacker.

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun was among those reported to have intervened. According to accounts published by Israeli media, passengers helped pull the co-pilot away from the controls and restrained him while other crew members worked to manage the emergency.

Indian captain fought back despite serious injuries

Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured during the confrontation. Despite being stabbed, he reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and help restrain the co-pilot.

Other Flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers subsequently assisted with operating the aircraft. The flight was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

Machchhar was taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia for treatment. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said he was in stable condition and confirmed that it was in contact with his family and following up with Saudi authorities.

Investigation into possible terror attack continues

The incident is being investigated as a possible attempted terrorist attack, but the motive has not been independently established.

Israeli authorities have also raised questions about the flight’s crew arrangements and security procedures. Oman does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, but the co-pilot’s nationality alone does not establish whether his assignment breached any aviation rules. The relevant authorities will need to determine whether all applicable requirements were followed.

Flydubai has said the reasons behind the cockpit confrontation remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation. Authorities are expected to examine what happened inside the cockpit, the aircraft’s sudden loss of altitude and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

For now, the claims about the co-pilot’s earlier behaviour remain attributed to media reports and a fellow pilot. Investigators have yet to establish whether those claims have any connection to the incident.