New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Pakistan’s relationships with neighbouring India and Afghanistan with royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton and termed the relationships as the “most complex”.

According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister apprised the royal couple of the domestic priorities and Pakistan’s perspective on the external environment, including relations with India following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Cambridge stated that Pakistan is a very important country for the UK. He thanked the government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to them and their entourage.

Prior to the meeting, the couple was received by President Alvi and his wife Samina Arif at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The president commended the royal couple for their endeavours to raise awareness about mental health, climate change and poverty alleviation, a press release from the president’s secretariat said.

The Duke of Cambridge thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage. The royal couple appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan government to combat climate change and to alleviate poverty, the statement said.

During their five-day visit, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides capital Islamabad and Lahore. Last week, Kensington Palace called the five-day trip “the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations”.

The visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan.

In 1990, Princess Diana, William’s mother, visited Pakistan to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan.

(With PTI inputs)