New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have an "incredible" relationship, said the former's son Donald Trump Jr, adding, it will benefit both the countries in the future. The two leaders understand that India and America are together in a "big fight against socialism and communism" spreading all over the world, Trump Jr said.

"I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incredible. You know to what I saw the reception that my father received in India, a few months ago it was absolutely overwhelming," he said while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in Long Island, New York on Sunday.

“And I think they understand that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’s been an honour to watch it. I love that they have a great relationship and a powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future,” he added.

Trump Jr is leading the re-election campaign for his 74-year-old father in the US where presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3.

Trump Jr was taking part in an event celebrating the success of his book “Liberal Privilege” organised exclusively for the Indian American community in New York on Sunday evening.

In his book “Liberal Privilege”, he has documented allegations of corruption against 77-year-old Joe Biden’s family, particularly against his son Hunter Biden.

When asked how his book will resonate amongst the Indian American community particularly, Trump Jr said, “Indian Americans understand hard work but they also understand hypocrisy. They see what’s going on in America, while people have turned a blind eye to violence to looting, to the destruction of businesses and their families and the schooling for our children.”

Speaking at the event, Trump Jr said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, “We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)