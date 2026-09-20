Relief for Imran Khan as Former Pak PM gets medical check-up amid fresh health concerns

A specialist PIMS team evaluated 73-year-old Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, checking his blood pressure, cholesterol, and eyesight amid ongoing PTI health concerns.

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Imran Khan- File image

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a comprehensive medical examination at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The assessment, conducted by a specialist medical team from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) alongside prison health personnel, comes amid growing concerns from his party and family regarding his health and access to adequate medical care while in custody.

While his supporters have claimed that his health has deteriorated due to insufficient medical attention, prison authorities have consistently dismissed this allegation. According to Geo News, citing sources, a specialist team deployed from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences conducted Khan’s medical assessment. He underwent a thorough evaluation, which encompassed screenings regarding blood pressure, cholesterol levels and his eyes.

Key Operational & Health Assessment Profile

Parameter Case Details Individual Assessed Imran Khan (73-year-old former Pakistan PM & PTI Founder) Facility Location Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Punjab Medical Team PIMS specialist doctors (led by Dr. Arif) & Adiala Jail hospital staff Screening Scope Blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and eyesight/ophthalmological evaluation Incarceration Period In custody since August 2023 following corruption convictions

The report indicated that a PIMS physician directed the delegation, alongside assistance rendered by medical personnel from the Adiala Jail hospital during the procedure. Khan has previously raised grievances regarding an eye condition and has been transferred to PIMS on multiple occasions for medical intervention.

The Supreme Court had mandated on August 18 that he be relocated to a private medical facility for care, though he was instead taken to PIMS prior to being sent back to prison following the completion of various medical tests on-site.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has petitioned for his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital situated in Islamabad to undergo a comprehensive medical examination and therapy, concurrently voicing apprehensions over his health status.

Furthermore, the political organisation has scheduled a demonstration for September 27 aimed at pressuring the administration regarding his freedom.

Ever since his ouster from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence motion, Khan has confronted numerous legal challenges, keeping his physical condition and custodial treatment at the forefront of political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies)