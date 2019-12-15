New Delhi: The discriminatory legislation by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered people with ‘extremist mindsets’ to carry out attacks on religious minorities, stated the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), according to news agency ANI.

The blasphemy laws and the anti-Ahmadiyya legislation of Pakistan are being used by the Islamist groups in the country to persecute religious minorities and gain political ground, stated the CSW in its 47-page report titled, ‘Pakistan-Religious freedom under attack’. In the report released in the month of December this year, the UN commission noted that the women, girls, the Christian and Hindu communities of the Islamic nation are ‘particularly vulnerable’.

The report, as quoted by news agency IANS read: “Each year hundreds are abducted and forced to convert and marry Muslim men. Victims have little or no hope of being returned to their families due to the serious threats and intimidation from abductors against the girls and their families.” It further said that police are unwilling to take appropriate action against the injustice and pointed out the weaknesses in the judicial process and the discrimination faced by religious minority victims.

(With inputs from ANI)