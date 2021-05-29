Toronto: The remains of more than 200 children, some as young as 3 were found buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada. Terming the gruesome discovery as ‘heartbreaking’, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart – it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you.” Also Read - Good News on Vaccine For 12-15 Age Group. Canada Approves Use, US To Follow

He added,”If you are looking for someone to talk to about this news, please reach out to the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line. It is there to provide 24/7 support to former residential school students and those affected, and it can be reached by calling 1-866-925-4419.” Also Read - Nurse Sings 'You Are Not Alone' For ICU Patients to Lift Their Spirits, Video Will Make You Emotional | Watch

The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart – it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you. https://t.co/ZUfDRyAfET Also Read - Canada to Provide Rs 60 Crore to India to Combat COVID-19 Crisis — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 28, 2021

As per the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation, the students’ remain at the school in British Columbia were recovred with the help of ground-penetrating radar technology. The preliminary findings were released quickly to the nation, surrounding communities and broader public late in the week. More information is expected to be released at the time of the full report in June.

“We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. At this time, we have more questions than answers”, the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc (previously known as the Kamloops Indian Band) Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

“This past weekend, with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light — the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” said Chief Rosanne Casimir, adding that these missing children are undocumented deaths.