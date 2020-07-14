New Delhi: A day after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that ‘real Ayodhya is in Nepal and not India‘, the country’s foreign ministry on Tuesday clarified that he didn’t mean to to hurt anyone’s feelings, adding that the remark also didn’t intend to ‘debase Ayodhya’s significance and cultural value it bears’. Also Read - 'He Should Get a Brain Checkup': Indians Troll Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli After He Says 'Lord Ram is Nepali'

"Remarks not linked to any political subject and have no intention to hurt anyone's feelings; not meant to debasing signifiance of Ayodhya and cultural value it bears", the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today.

“As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and places associated with him, PM was highlighting importance of further studies and research of vast cultural geography Ramayana represents to obtain facts”, the statement noted further.

Notably, speaking at an event at his official residence on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti on Monday, PM Oli had remarked that that some ‘distortion of facts’ could have gone in the claim of India’s Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram. He had also said that Lord Ram was, in fact, Nepali and not Indian.

“Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” he had further remarked.

Notably, the comment came at a time India-Nepal tensions are at an unprecedented high, chiefly due to PM Oli including the regions of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, which are in India but also claimed by Nepal, in the country’s official new map.

Additionally, he has blamed India for spreading COVID-19 in Nepal and also accused New Delhi of trying to topple his government.

Also, earlier this month, Nepal stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports that ‘hurt the country’s national sentiment’. The move came after some Indian channels aired reports critical of PM Oli and his government.