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Remarkable wisdom and understanding: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on US-Iran immediate ceasefire

‘Remarkable wisdom and understanding’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on US-Iran immediate ceasefire

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif has reacted after Trump suspends bombing campaign for 2-weeks.

Trump suspends bombing campaign for 2-weeks

The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump announced hours ahead of his deadline to wipe out the civilisation was to end. Taking to Truth Social, the US President stated,” Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Reacting to the immediate ceasefire, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. ”

What did Shehbaz Sharif say about the ceasefire?

In addition, he invited their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, for further negotiations for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes. “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” he stated.

Read More: ‘Countries who need Hormuz oil must take the lead’: Trump during White House address

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With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

According to Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif, both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. “We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!” the tweet further reads.

Read More: ‘Terminated’: Trump claims massive strike in Tehran killed many Iranian military leaders

Will this ceasefire lead to lasting peace?

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution,” he said.

Why is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz crucial to this agreement?

It is to be noted that the Iran-US war had entered its fifth week. It all started on February 28 when the US and Israel, in a joint strike, attacked Israel. Over 2000 Iranian people have died, including top leaders such as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

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