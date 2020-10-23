New Delhi: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Gilead Sciences’ anti-viral Remdesivir for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, making it the first drug to get the final go-ahead for curing the deadly COVID-19. Also Read - Fact Check: Viral 'Asur' Idol is Not Modelled After Chinese Prez Xi Jinping, But Inspired From Mongolians

The development comes days after the World Health Organization's (WHO) Solidarity trial findings that the drug made no effect in treating patients hospitalised with coronavirus. The trial was carried out in more than 400 hospitals in 30 countries.

According to the press release by the company, previously authorised by the FDA for only emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients, Veklury or Remdesivir is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States.

“This approval is based on three randomized controlled trials including the recently published, final results of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 ACTT-1 trial, which showed that treatment with Veklury resulted in clinically meaningful improvements across multiple outcome assessments compared with placebo in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Based on the strength of these data, Veklury has become a standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients,” Gilead Sciences, Inc said.

The drug was also recently touted by US President Donald Trump, whose physician confirmed he received it at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as part of his own treatment for COVID-19 earlier this month, reported Al Jazeera.