New Delhi: At least two new studies around Sars-2 or coronavirus infection and vaccinations have emerged that show people vaccinated against the viral disease may have lifelong immunity. Although that does not make them immune to re-infection, it offers hope for the human body to develop enough antibodies that can fight COVID-19 in the long term.

Both, scientists and the public, have had fears over the past year that COVID-19 may never go away from our lives and that repeated vaccination – once every six months or annually – may be needed to keep the infection away.

The studies published (click here or here) indicated that Sars-CoV-2 infection, responsible for the ongoing pandemic that has grappled the entire world with personal difficulties and losses, may not be as long-lived in its worst form, as feared by the public. Scientists found that immunity against the gruesome virus lasted food at least a year, and may even last for decades in some people.

Researchers in both these studies found that the key to immunity against SARS-CoV-2 or coronavirus may be in the bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) that are usually long-lived.

“The data indicate that recovered individuals show persistent polyfunctional SARS-CoV-2 antigen specific memory that could contribute to rapid recall responses. In addition, recovered individuals show enduring immune alterations in relative numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, expression of activation/exhaustion markers, and cell division,” stated one article.

“Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) convalescent individuals have a significantly lower risk of reinfection. Nonetheless, it has been reported that anti-SARS-CoV-2 serum antibodies experience rapid decay in the first few months after infection, raising concerns that long-lived BMPCs may not be generated and humoral immunity against this virus may be short-lived,” said the other study.

This offers immense hope to scientists who have been developing vaccines against coronavirus as it gives them a definite direction to aim for that will give the best immunity response in maximum individuals. The studies suggested that individuals who have contracted coronavirus at least once and then subsequently got vaccinated have shown the highest immunity.

As a result, they may not need a booster dose at all.

However, studies regarding the vaccination against coronavirus are going on and no single study should be taken at the face value.